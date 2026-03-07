Watch CBS News
Local News

Smoke grenades launched near Gracie Mansion during protest, NYC police sources say

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

Smoke grenades were launched near a protest outside Gracie Mansion and a person was taken into custody, New York City police sources said. 

The NYPD sources said one person was in custody after someone set off two devices, which were not explosives, during the demonstration Saturday afternoon. 

Gracie Mansion is the official residence of Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Manhattan's Upper East Side. 

Sources said a person in custody was being questioned at the scene, but it was unclear who set off the devices or why.   

There were no injuries, and the incident had no apparent links to terrorism, sources said. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue