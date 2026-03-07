Smoke grenades launched near Gracie Mansion during protest, NYC police sources say

Smoke grenades were launched near a protest outside Gracie Mansion and a person was taken into custody, New York City police sources said.

The NYPD sources said one person was in custody after someone set off two devices, which were not explosives, during the demonstration Saturday afternoon.

Gracie Mansion is the official residence of Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Sources said a person in custody was being questioned at the scene, but it was unclear who set off the devices or why.

There were no injuries, and the incident had no apparent links to terrorism, sources said.