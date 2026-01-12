NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife move into Gracie Mansion

Monday was moving day for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, as two vans brought the couple's things from their one-bedroom rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria, Queens, to Gracie Mansion, their new home on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The democratic socialist said it's not lost on him the significance of living in such a place.

"While there is no security deposit being put down today, Rama and I intend to strive each day to be the best possible custodians of this beautiful home because we know we are only its temporary occupants," Mamdani said.

Mamdani hopes to make Grace Mansion accessible to the public

Mamdani vowed to change the mayor's official home from a place with limited public access, saying he wanted to open it up more to regular New Yorkers.

"Who are not often the ones who get to visit such a place as this," Mamdani said.

Earlier Monday, former Mayor Eric Adams said, "I left him a good note and I left the ghost there."

"A lot of people keep talking about the ghosts. I haven't yet met the ghost or heard from the ghost," Mamdani quipped.

Locals understandably intrigued by new neighbors

Move-in day was of considerable interest to the people, including UPS driver Saqunn Jackson, who had a delivery for the new mayor.

"Last time I seen the mayor, got to deal with the mayor, was Mayor [Michael] Bloomberg, and I'm actually at work right now. So it feels kind of, you know, exhilarating a little bit, you know?" Jackson said.

Neighbors were curious, too. Frank Michel jokingly asked if Adams was moving back in and later was asked if Mamdani will get a warm welcome in the neighborhood.

"Well, it depends on what he does, but if he goes out jogging and restauranting, I imagine people will be polite and cordial, but it's going to depend on what he does as mayor," Michel said. "I would say, 'Good luck, you got a tough job here, and the expectations are high,' and see if he's up to it."

Changes inside Gracie Mansion

As for whether the new mayor will change anything inside the mansion, CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer said Mamdani's Muslim beliefs will mean the chef will not cook pork.

She added the couple may get a pet because his wife apparently likes cats. Mamdani is allergic, but is said to be getting shots.

Kramer anticipated Mamdani not getting much sleep on his first night in the mansion because he has to get up early Tuesday and go to Albany for Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State address.