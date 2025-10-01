Government shutdown could lead to more travel headaches at NYC-area airports, Port Authority says

Port Authority, airlines warn of problems at area airports if government shutdown drags on

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and major airlines are warning that if the government shutdown drags on it could cause delays and headaches at Tri-State Area airports.

That has some passengers concerned at Newark Liberty, where resources are already stretched thin.

"The longer the shutdown goes, the more disruptive it is"

The wheels keep rolling at New Jersey's largest airport, even as air traffic control concerns grow.

Federal Aviation Administration staffing challenges and equipment failures earlier this year led to delays, cancellations and flight restrictions that are still in place. As of Wednesday morning, essential government employees, like air traffic controllers, are working without paychecks until the agency back pays them at the end of the shutdown.

The Port Authority, which manages Newark, LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports, is warning that the shutdown's impact on federal workers could lead to delays and "severe operating challenges."

That's what happened during the 35-day shutdown that lasted from late 2018 until early 2019, when an increase in sick calls from Transportation Security Administration agents led to longer wait times. That shutdown ended just hours after an increase in sick calls from air traffic controllers caused flight delays.

"The longer the shutdown goes, the more disruptive it is," former air traffic controller Todd Yeary said.

Yeary worked through government shutdowns in the 1990s.

"That's stressful, and so when that stress comes with you to work, it can sometimes be very distracting because you're trying to figure out: how much longer am I gonna have to do this without the benefit of at least getting my paycheck on time," Yeary said.

Rebuild of nation's air traffic control system to be delayed

The trade group Airlines for America, which represents Delta, United, Southwest and American, is urging the government to reopen and issued a warning, saying, "Aviation is the safest mode of transportation, but to maintain that the system may need to slow down, reducing efficiency."

The U.S. Department of Transportation says the rebuilding of the country's outdated air traffic control system will be impacted by the shutdown. The agency would not agree to an interview with CBS News New York, but sent a statement saying work will be delayed and blaming Democrats for it.

"President Trump and Secretary Duffy are ushering in a golden age of transportation. Now is not the time for a reckless government shutdown. But thanks to Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries holding the federal government hostage, our work to rebuild America's aging infrastructure will stall. This shutdown will hurt the efficiency of air travel -- all so radical Democrats can give illegal immigrants benefits. When the American people have to suffer through endless delays and cancellations, they should remember who voted to cut off controller pay and jeopardize the modernization of our skies," a spokesperson said.

Democrats point their fingers the other way, while air travelers cross their fingers for an agreement.

"I'm hoping it all gets resolved, because we fly constantly and we depend on air traffic controllers," Newark Liberty traveler Zee Desmondes said.