Gov. Kathy Hochul talks pandemic learning loss as she greets students returning to school

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. - Gov. Kathy Hochul welcomed students in Westchester County on their first day of school.

Hochul talked with children at the Washington Irving Elementary School in Tarrytown.

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was with the governor.

Hochul said her visit was to learn about the children's academics, and their mental health.

"Also important to us was to have a conversation with the mental health professionals, the school psychologists and those who are on the front line of dealing with what we understand to be pandemic learning loss," Hochul said.

Hochul said New York last week approved more than $100 million to help schools address the impact of the pandemic on learning.

