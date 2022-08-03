Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she's out to make it easier to become a health care worker in New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Hochul working to grow health care workforce
Hochul working to grow health care workforce 00:38

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker.

"Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.

Gov. Hochul makes health care announcement 10:25

Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.

The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.

August 3, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

