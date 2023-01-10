Gov. Kathy Hochul, Gov. Phil Murphy set to deliver State of the State addresses

Hochul, Murphy set to deliver State of the State addresses

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will both deliver their State of the State addresses Tuesday.

Hochul is first up at 1 p.m. at the Assembly Chambers in Albany.

This marks her first State of the State address since becoming the first woman elected governor in New York.

Murphy is set to speak at 2 p.m. at the State House in Trenton.