Gov. Kathy Hochul, Gov. Phil Murphy set to deliver State of the State addresses

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will both deliver their State of the State addresses Tuesday. 

Hochul is first up at 1 p.m. at the Assembly Chambers in Albany. 

This marks her first State of the State address since becoming the first woman elected governor in New York. 

Murphy is set to speak at 2 p.m. at the State House in Trenton. 

First published on January 10, 2023 / 7:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

