Gov. Kathy Hochul, Gov. Phil Murphy set to deliver State of the State addresses
NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will both deliver their State of the State addresses Tuesday.
Hochul is first up at 1 p.m. at the Assembly Chambers in Albany.
This marks her first State of the State address since becoming the first woman elected governor in New York.
Murphy is set to speak at 2 p.m. at the State House in Trenton.
