Gov. Kathy Hochul announces more initiatives to tackle mental health issues

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is doubling down on her pledge to address mental health in the state.

She spoke in the Bronx on Thursday, just days after tackling the issue during her state-of-the-state address.

"We're also going to be increasing our in-patient capacity as well by 1,000 more beds and helping our kids, helping them with eating disorders and more school-based mental health clinics, because parents can't take time of their jobs and take the kids to an appointment that might be at 11 o'clock in the morning. That doesn't work. You do it in school, where the kids are. That's where they're showing up every day," Hochul said.

The governor said addressing mental health also includes tackling the opioid crisis.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 1:04 PM EST

