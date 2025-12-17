Harlem's Davis Center in Central Park opens after slight delay

The Davis Center in Harlem is welcoming New Yorkers onto the ice at Gottesman Rink for its first winter season after a short delay.

The new facility will operate year-round as an ice rink in the winter, a swimming pool in the summer, and a public green called the Harlem Oval in the fall and spring.

The Lasker Rink & Pool, 1967, NYC Parks NYC Parks

The Davis Center is run by the Central Park Conservancy, which cares for and maintains the park. It replaced the decades-old Lasker Rink and Pool last April as part of a $160 million project.

A public opening day for the winter season was planned for Nov. 15, but technical issues led to a slight wait. However, leaders at the Davis Center say the community support was unwavering as the gathering space remained open to the public but the rink was not functioning. By Nov. 24, Harlemites were lacing up their skates for the season.

New Yorkers and visitors alike can take advantage of community skate days where tickets can range from $5 to $10. There are also lessons for all ages, classes for parents skating alongside their little ones, field trips for local schools, and an adult hockey clinic.

