Watch CBS News
Local News

Google lays out its AI plans for search, GMail and more

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Google adding AI to popular apps, search
Google adding AI to popular apps, search 00:25

NEW YORK - Cutting-edge changes are in the works for one of the most popular internet search engines. 

Google is adding artificial intelligence. 

AI-generated responses will top the results pages and allow users to ask follow-up questions. 

Google also plans to add a "help me write" option in its GMail that will generate replies within seconds. 

Another feature in the works is a tool called "magic editor' that will doctor pictures. 

First published on May 11, 2023 / 10:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.