Google lays out its AI plans for search, GMail and more
NEW YORK - Cutting-edge changes are in the works for one of the most popular internet search engines.
Google is adding artificial intelligence.
AI-generated responses will top the results pages and allow users to ask follow-up questions.
Google also plans to add a "help me write" option in its GMail that will generate replies within seconds.
Another feature in the works is a tool called "magic editor' that will doctor pictures.
