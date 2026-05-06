Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo skipping Preakness Stakes, won't make Triple Crown run

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will skip the Preakness Stakes and not make a run for horse racing's Triple Crown, his trainer's stable announced Wednesday.

"Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort," according to a statement from trainer Cherie DeVaux's stable posted to social media. "His health, happiness, and long-term future will always remain our top priority."

The last time a horse won the Triple Crown — the three-race series consisting of the Derby, the Preakness in Maryland and the Belmont Stakes in New York — was in 2018.

Puerto Rican jockey Jose Ortiz, riding Golden Tempo, celebrates after winning the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2026. Leandro Lozada /AFP via Getty Images

DeVaux, who made history as the first woman to train a Derby winner, had told CBS News Monday that she would leave the Preakness decision up to Golden Tempo, depending on his energy level after a few days off following his come-from-behind win.

DeVaux's stable indicated the bay colt could race at the Belmont next month.

"We are looking forward to pointing him toward the Belmont Stakes and are excited for what lies ahead with this very special horse," the statement said.

Golden Tempo is the second consecutive Derby winner to skip the Preakness. Last year's Derby winner, Sovereignty, also skipped the middle jewel of the Triple Crown and went on to win the Belmont.

In 2024, Mystik Dan's Triple Crown run ended with a second-place finish at the Preakness. The 2023 winner of the Run for the Roses, Mage, came in third place at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course.

The Preakness is set to take place May 16 at Maryland's Laurel Park while Pimlico is being redeveloped.

Race organizers said up to 14 horses can compete in this year's Preakness, which hasn't happened since Shackleford's victory in 2011. With Golden Tempo no longer competing, up to 15 horses were being considered for the race.