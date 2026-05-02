Golden Tempo wins 152nd Kentucky Derby, making history for its trainer Cherie DeVaux

Golden Tempo won the 152nd running of the iconic Kentucky Derby Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, making history for its trainer, the first woman to train a Derby winner.

Golden Tempo, who entered the 1 1/4 mile race with 30-1 odds, defeated a field of 17 challengers.

The horse charged down the stretch to make history for trainer Cherie DeVaux. Renegade was second and long shot Ocelli third.

Golden Tempo #19, ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz, crosses the finish line to win the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

DeVaux is just the second female trainer to win any Triple Crown race after Jena Antonucci with Arcangelo in the 2023 Belmont Stakes. She won the Derby in her first opportunity, eight years since starting her own stable.

During the week, DeVaux shifted from downplaying what it would mean to be the first woman to train a Derby winner to understanding she's a role model to girls who might want to follow in her footsteps someday. She's just the 18th woman to saddle a horse in the Kentucky Derby.

Cherie DeVaux, trainer of Golden Tempo, celebrates after becoming the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby. May 2, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Jockey Jose Ortiz showed off the riding prowess that has made him so successful at Churchill Downs in recent days to win the Derby for the first time in his 11th try. He beat brother Irad, who rode Renegade, to that accomplishment.

The race went on with just 18 horses after Great White was a late scratch for flipping and throwing his jockey.

According to CBS Sports, the Derby this year has a total purse of $5 million, with the winner taking home $3.1 million. The owner usually take 80% of the winnings, with the jockey and trainer splitting the remaining 20%, according to CBS Sports.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the vaunted Triple Crown, which includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. The last Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.