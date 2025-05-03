Sovereignty wins the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby

Sovereignty bested a field of 18 challengers to win the 151st Kentucky Derby Saturday evening at Churchill Downs amid soggy conditions.

Sovereignty entered the race with 5-1 odds. The heavy favorite coming into Saturday, Journalism, finished in second place.

Sovereignty's team — including the owner Godolphin, jockey Junior Alvarado and trainer William Mott — will share winnings of $3.1 million, according to CBS Sports. The total purse is about $5 million to be split among the top five finishers.

Sovereignty, ridden by jockey Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky. Getty Images

Sovereignty came in as a strong contender after finishing in second place in March's Florida Derby, and winning the Fountain of Youth Stakes earlier in the month, as well as the Street Sense Stakes in October.

Rain fell on and off throughout the day and the 60-degree temperature made it feel cool for the horses and humans. That didn't stop fans from betting, drinking, eating, smoking and shopping for souvenirs.

It was the first Derby run on a sloppy track since 2019, when Country House won via disqualification.

