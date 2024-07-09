Blackpink's Lisa to appear in Central Park as co-headliner of 2024 Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK - Blackpink rapper and singer Lisa will co-headline the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, the festival announced Tuesday.

She'll join Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Raow Alejandro and Hugh Jackman at the festival, which is set for Sept. 28. It will be her first solo performance at a festival.

Tickets are free, but attendees are required to take action to "defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity" to get them.

Tens of thousands attended last year's festival at the Great Lawn despite a torrential downpour. The combination left the Great Lawn damaged and prompted its closure for several months. That led to calls to relocate the festival.

"One day of concert does not make sense when they ruin the Great Lawn. They ruined it for tens of thousands of New Yorkers," City Councilmember Gale Brewer said at the time.

Global Citizen pointed out the Great Lawn already closes from November to April every year, and they pay all costs for damages, along with a fee to the city for use of the park.