Watch CBS News
Local News

Blackpink's Lisa to appear in Central Park as co-headliner of 2024 Global Citizen Festival

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Central Park's Great Lawn reopening after repairs
Central Park's Great Lawn reopening after repairs 00:56

NEW YORK - Blackpink rapper and singer Lisa will co-headline the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, the festival announced Tuesday. 

She'll join Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Raow Alejandro and Hugh Jackman at the festival, which is set for Sept. 28. It will be her first solo performance at a festival. 

Tickets are free, but attendees are required to take action to "defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity" to get them.   

Tens of thousands attended last year's festival at the Great Lawn despite a torrential downpour. The combination left the Great Lawn damaged and prompted its closure for several months. That led to calls to relocate the festival. 

"One day of concert does not make sense when they ruin the Great Lawn. They ruined it for tens of thousands of New Yorkers," City Councilmember Gale Brewer said at the time. 

Global Citizen pointed out the Great Lawn already closes from November to April every year, and they pay all costs for damages, along with a fee to the city for use of the park. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.