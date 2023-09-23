Watch CBS News
Thousands brave the rain to attend Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

NEW YORK -- Despite Saturday's wet weather, thousands of people took to a soggy Central Park for a day of music and action.

Global Citizen Festival returned to the city for an 11th year.

The festival advocates for equality across various global campaigns.

Lauryn Hill and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were among the world-class musicians taking the stage.

