1.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Gladstone, N.J.

A small earthquake hit Somerset County, New Jersey Friday.

The magnitude 1.8 quake struck at around 8:23 a.m. about 4.5 miles from Gladstone, according to the United States Geological Survey. It hit about 5 miles below ground. It's roughly 40 miles west of New York City.

Don't be alarmed if you didn't feel it. By the middle of the afternoon Friday, the USGS had only reports of six people having felt it. No damage was reported.

It's been almost a year since the most powerful earthquake to hit the East Coast in 100 years struck in Readington Township, about 15 miles southeast of Gladstone. That happened on April 5, 2024. Dozens of aftershocks followed, including several near Gladstone.

Then in January, a 2.4 earthquake struck in Bergen County, shaking part of Paramus.

Earthquakes are considered relatively rare in the New York-New Jersey area. However, a number of small fault lines run under Manhattan, and there's a major fault line in New Jersey, called the Ramapo Fault.