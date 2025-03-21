Watch CBS News
1.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Gladstone, N.J.

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

A small earthquake hit Somerset County, New Jersey Friday.

The magnitude 1.8 quake struck at around 8:23 a.m. about 4.5 miles from Gladstone, according to the United States Geological Survey. It hit about 5 miles below ground. It's roughly 40 miles west of New York City. 

Don't be alarmed if you didn't feel it. By the middle of the afternoon Friday, the USGS had only reports of six people having felt it. No damage was reported. 

It's been almost a year since the most powerful earthquake to hit the East Coast in 100 years struck in Readington Township, about 15 miles southeast of Gladstone. That happened on April 5, 2024. Dozens of aftershocks followed, including several near Gladstone. 

Then in January, a 2.4 earthquake struck in Bergen County, shaking part of Paramus. 

Earthquakes are considered relatively rare in the New York-New Jersey area. However, a number of small fault lines run under Manhattan, and there's a major fault line in New Jersey, called the Ramapo Fault.  

