Long Island mother fights for Gio's Law, equipping first responders nationwide with EpiPens

A Long Island mother took her fight to make EpiPens standard issue for first responders nationwide to the United States Capitol on Thursday.

A law in her son's name is before Congress.

"It's a no-brainer"

In 2013, Georgina Cornago's 14-year-old son, Giovanni, ate a snack he didn't know contained peanuts and suffered an allergic reaction. Cornago thought her best course was driving him to the hospital, but en route, his heart stopped. They did not have an EpiPen with them.

Cornago has since become a warrior for allergy awareness, founding The Love For Giovanni Foundation and getting Gio's Law passed in New York state. She's now hoping to take it nationwide.

"[It] would help equip law enforcement officers across this country with access to lifesaving EpiPens for emergencies," Rep. Laura Gillen said.

"They are the first ones to come to a call when someone's in an emergency, so it's a no-brainer to give them a medication that will help save a life," Cornago said.

Gio's Law establishes grant program for EpiPens

It was an emotional day as Cornago met with members of Congress, pushing Gillen's bipartisan bill that establishes a $25 million grant program to equip law enforcement across the country with EpiPens, trains officers how to use them and shields them from civil liability.

The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Long Island Rep. Andrew Garbarino.

"Thirty-two million Americans suffer from severe food or other allergies," Gillen said.

Just two days after epinephrine auto injectors were installed in patrol cars in Cornago's hometown of Lynbrook, police there saved a bee sting victim.

Cornago said she is driven by a promise she made Gio: that his death would not be in vain.

She's pressing for passage of Gio's Law in the upcoming House judiciary spending bill.