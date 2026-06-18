Rex Heuermann's lawyer says Gilgo Beach serial killer expressed remorse for doing "horrific things to eight women"

Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

On Thursday, CBS News New York spoke exclusively to Michael Brown, the defense attorney who spent three years sitting beside him in court and speaking on his behalf.

Heuermann caved as evidence grew overwhelming, Brown says

While the public saw the serial killer from afar, Brown had a rare perspective, having spent countless hours with Heuermann after being assigned to the case on day one.

CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff asked Brown if Heuermann is adamant that he is innocent.

"He is. He maintained his innocence. He was clear about the fact that he didn't do this," Brown said.

But then the evidence, including nuclear DNA and a monstrous manifesto, grew overwhelming. Brown said that was the turning point the led to the guilty plea.

"Those two sealed the deal for us and I think for him," Brown said.

Heuermann is a monster, but is also "engaging" and "charming"

So what made Heuermann do the things he has done?

"We have discussed that issue you're asking about, trigger points. He doesn't know," Brown said. "Quite frankly, in the worst way, he wants to know what the trigger points are, but he doesn't know."

Read more: Long Island serial killings: A timeline of the investigation

Gusoff asked Brown what it's like being a father of two daughters assigned to defend a man who later admits to being a monster.

"I don't have to approve of the conduct. But I am a big fan of our system and I'm a big proponent of the constitution," Brown said.

"Does it ever weigh on you you're sitting next to a man you now know has done horrific things?' Gusoff asked.

"Yeah, the answer is yes," Brown said. "The horrors I have seen in the discovery are off the charts."

And yet, Brown said that's not the man he knows.

"He is engaging, he has some charisma, he is charming and he is intelligent, but clear as day is fact [that] this person did horrific things to eight women," Brown said.

Is Heuermann capable of remorse?

Judge Timothy Mazzei offered one final rebuke Wednesday before telling Heuermann that he was going to prison and would never get out.

"You're a coward!" Mazzei said.

It was part of a rant the judge went on while admonishing Heuermann for not expressing remorse when he spoke in court.

"I've seen him express remorse. I hope it's sincere," Brown said, adding he has seen Heuermann cry. "When we discuss the incident, themselves, he expresses that emotion."

Heuermann left Long Island after Wednesday's sentencing and was transferred to a state prison, leaving a question even his own attorney cannot explain: what made him a serial killer?