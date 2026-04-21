Rex Heuermann told his ex-wife he killed most of his victims in their home, documentary reveals

Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann admitted to his ex-wife Asa Ellerup that he murdered seven of his eight victims in the basement of their Massapequa Park home.

The disclosure was revealed in a Peacock documentary.

Heuermann admitted in court earlier this month that he strangled all his victims to death, but Ellerup heard his confession prior to his plea.

"She is still living there"

"He looked very nervous. Very, very nervous. And I said to him, 'So, Mr. Heuermann, I understand that you are confessing to me on these murders. Can you please tell me how many of these women did you kill?' He said eight," Ellerup said.

The excerpts were released from an upcoming Peacock documentary.

"Asa has now come to terms with that Rex is the Gilgo Beach serial killer, accepting the fact that he did plead guilty. He's responsible for murdering the eight women, and that seven of those murders took place in the residence," Ellerup's attorney Robert Macedonio said. "She is still living there. She has nowhere else to go."

"He said I wasn't home during all of them," Ellerup says in the documentary. "He said yes, they were killed in his room downstairs. All except one."

"Now it's the house where he killed the girls"

"That is sick. That changes everything, you know," Massapequa Park resident Etienne Devilliers said. "Now it's not the house where the serial killer lived. Now it's the house where he killed the girls."

Mary Ellen O'Toole, a former FBI profiler, says Ellerup is likely asking herself some difficult questions.

"How the heck did I let this person into my life? What did I miss? Was he thinking about killing me, or my children?" O'Toole said.

The Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI will be interviewing Heuermann as part of his plea agreement.

"They will have a strategy worked out, and they will cover his lifetime from the time he was a little boy 'til the time he was arrested, just to better understand what makes this individual tick," O'Toole said.

FBI experts will be patient, and thorough. O'Toole said psychopaths like Heuermann are pathological liars.