Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann's estranged wife Asa Ellerup appears in court for first time

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. - Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann was back in court Wednesday, and for the first time his estranged wife was looking on.

Prosecutors are handing over volumes of evidence Heuermann says he is personally reviewing.

A routine court conference doesn't usually draw hoards of media around the defendant's wife, but the serial murder case against Heuermann is anything but routine.

Asa Ellerup was in court for the first time. She's filed for divorce, and is selling her story to documentary makers. She was flanked by her legal team, days after her first jailhouse visit.

"He indicated he was very happy to see her," Heuermann's defense attorney Michael Brown said. "My understanding is she doesn't believe he was capable or committed these acts."

"If this happened, Rex was living a complete double life. Nobody would like to believe their spouse is capable of any of these heinous crimes," Ellerup's attornery Robert Macedonio said.

In court, she sat stonefaced as Heuermann glanced her way then answered the judge that "yes," he is reviewing evidence from jail.

More is coming. The defense asked for lab and all police investigative notes dating back to 2010, suggesting someone else was nearly arrested.

"There were so many suspects over the years that they focused on, and we want to know why they discounted those individual suspects," Brown said.

Prosecutors will also hand over 13,000 photos from his house search.

Heuermann is charged with three murders and is the prime suspect in a fourth. The DA says the so-called "Gilgo Four" grand jury is winding down.

"The grand jury in that matter is continuing and we anticipate concluding shortly. Once the grand jury acts, we will make comment on that," Suffolk County DA Ray Tierney said.

The investigation continues into other murders, including those dumped along Gilgo Beach. Prosecutors say the connection between mobile phone records, online searches, burner phones and DNA makes a strong case.

Heuermann maintains he's innocent.

"There are thousands and thousands and thousands of people just in the metropolitan area that are potentially in that same pool of donors, so to jump to 'it's his DNA on the tape' is fantasy," Brown said.

The next court date was set for Feb. 6. With the volumes of evidence for the defense to now review, a trial date is nowhere yet in sight.

Jail officials said that Heuermann has also had another unnamed visitor who has visited twice since his arrest.