Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann not connected to deaths of 4 sex workers in Atlantic City, police say

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Police said Monday they believed suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is not connected to the unsolved deaths of four sex workers in Atlantic City. 

Heuermann is charged with three murders, and is a prime suspect in a fourth. 

The victims' bodies were left along the desolate Gilgo Beach strip. 

In 2006, the bodies of four women were found close together in a drainage ditch behind a now-demolished Atlantic City hotel. 

First published on July 31, 2023 / 2:56 PM

