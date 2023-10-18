Watch Live: Gilgo Beach victims' attorney expected to reveal new details in Rex Heuermann investigation
GILGO BEACH, N.Y. -- New details about the Gilgo Beach murders are expected to be revealed Wednesday afternoon.
John Ray, attorney for the victims, is holding a press conference at 3:15 p.m. in Miller Place.
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison is also expected to attend.
Ray's office says it has new information about suspect Rex Heuermann in the killings of Shannan Gilbert and Karen Vergata.
Gilbert's disappearance more than 11 years ago led to the discovery of 10 bodies along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach.
Vergata's legs and feet were discovered on Fire Island in 1996 before her skull was recovered near Gilgo 15 years later.
Heuermann is charged with murder in three cases and is a prime suspect in a fourth. He is due back in court on Nov. 15.
