Embattled Rep. George Santos returns to New York City

NEW YORK -- Congressman George Santos is back in town.

CBS2's cameras were there when he landed at LaGuardia Airport late Saturday afternoon.

When asked if he had met with constituents here yet, Santos said, "Yes, I have, plenty."

Someone yelled "con artist" as he walked through baggage claim.

Santos ignored many of the questions from reporters but said he's working for his constituents.

He also criticized the media.

"I have spoken with the voters. I have been in the district the whole week. I have been taking constituent calls. I have received federal grant applications for projects in the district, and I look forward to serving the people. The one thing I'll say is the media, we've received plenty of complaints about you guys," Santos said.

The embattled lawmaker is facing more scrutiny over his past.

Santos said his mother escaped the South Tower on 9/11, but a researcher obtained immigration records that showed he was in Brazil at the time.

Santos has also denied claims he stole thousands of dollars meant for a veteran's dying service dog.