Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. George Santos has until March 14 to declare candidacy for re-election

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FEC: Santos given until March 14 to declare candidacy for re-election
FEC: Santos given until March 14 to declare candidacy for re-election 00:31

WASHINGTON -- Republican Rep. George Santos has about a month to declare his candidacy for re-election.

The Federal Election Commission sent a letter to the New York lawmaker because of fundraising Santos has done after being elected.

He has until March 14 to declare.

The FEC requires anyone who has raised more than $5,000 on a campaign for federal office to register as a candidate.

Santos' campaign filings show he's raise and spent tens of thousands of dollars since November.

It's not unusual for candidates to immediately file a statement of candidacy for the next election.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 8:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.