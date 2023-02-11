Rep. George Santos has until March 14 to declare candidacy for re-election

FEC: Santos given until March 14 to declare candidacy for re-election

FEC: Santos given until March 14 to declare candidacy for re-election

FEC: Santos given until March 14 to declare candidacy for re-election

WASHINGTON -- Republican Rep. George Santos has about a month to declare his candidacy for re-election.

The Federal Election Commission sent a letter to the New York lawmaker because of fundraising Santos has done after being elected.

He has until March 14 to declare.

The FEC requires anyone who has raised more than $5,000 on a campaign for federal office to register as a candidate.

Santos' campaign filings show he's raise and spent tens of thousands of dollars since November.

It's not unusual for candidates to immediately file a statement of candidacy for the next election.