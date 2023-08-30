Want to view the rare blue supermoon? Try one of these Long Island state parks

Rare blue supermoon will light up the night starting Wednesday

NEW YORK -- Some Long Island state parks are keeping their parking lots open late this week so visitors can catch a glimpse of the rare blue supermoon.

Starting Wednesday, the closest full moon of the year will be visible in the night sky.

The following state parks' parking lots will be open late:

Jones Beach,

Sunken Meadow,

Montauk Point,

Wildwood Beach,

And Orient Beach.

A blue moon isn't actually blue in color; the term signifies a second full moon in a single month.

There isn't expected to be another blue supermoon until 2037.