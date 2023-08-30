Watch CBS News
Local News

Want to view the rare blue supermoon? Try one of these Long Island state parks

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rare blue supermoon will light up the night starting Wednesday
Rare blue supermoon will light up the night starting Wednesday 00:42

NEW YORK -- Some Long Island state parks are keeping their parking lots open late this week so visitors can catch a glimpse of the rare blue supermoon.

Starting Wednesday, the closest full moon of the year will be visible in the night sky.

The following state parks' parking lots will be open late:

  • Jones Beach,
  • Sunken Meadow,
  • Montauk Point,
  • Wildwood Beach,
  • And Orient Beach.

A blue moon isn't actually blue in color; the term signifies a second full moon in a single month.

There isn't expected to be another blue supermoon until 2037.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 8:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.