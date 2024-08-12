Photos show the Perseid meteor shower and Northern Lights over New York

First Alert Weather: Partly sunny, isolated showers to start the week

First Alert Weather: Partly sunny, isolated showers to start the week

First Alert Weather: Partly sunny, isolated showers to start the week

NEW YORK -- The Northern Lights were visible over New York late Sunday into Monday, as the Perseid meteor shower also started to peak.

Stargazers may have another chance to see the show late Monday night into Tuesday.

Photos show Northern Lights over New York

Photographer Fatih Aktas captured these images of the Northern Lights over parts of New York.

You can see the colorful lights of Aurora Borealis and the meteor shower streaking through the sky.

Perseid meteor shower is observed as the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) colorful lights shift, illuminate the sky of New York, United States on August 12, 2024. Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Perseid meteor shower is observed as the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) colorful lights shift, illuminate the sky of New York, United States on August 12, 2024. Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Perseid meteor shower is observed as the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) colorful lights shift, illuminate the sky of New York, United States on August 12, 2024. Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Perseid meteor shower is observed as the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) colorful lights shift, illuminate the sky of New York, United States on August 12, 2024. Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Perseid Meteor Shower peaks overnight

The Perseid meteor shower appears every summer from mid-July through August. It started to peak over the weekend and is expected to be visible for a couple more nights.

The best time to see a meteor shower is during the pre-dawn hours, roughly between midnight and 5 a.m.

For the best views, head to wide open spaces far away from light pollution.

State parks on Long Island will stay open late Monday into Tuesday for those hoping to see the show.