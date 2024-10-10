NYC power outage leaves thousands of Brooklyn customers in the dark

NEW YORK -- A power outage in New York City has thousands of customers in the dark in Brooklyn.

Con Edison says a dumpster hit an overhead pole around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

The outage is affecting 8,000 customers in Midwood, Tilden and East Flatbush.

Customers are encouraged to report their outage and check out Con Ed's outage map here.

Service is expected to be restored sometime Thursday morning, Con Ed said.

CBS News New York has a crew headed to the scene and will have live updates on our streaming channel.