Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC power outage leaves thousands of Brooklyn customers in the dark

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A power outage in New York City has thousands of customers in the dark in Brooklyn. 

Con Edison says a dumpster hit an overhead pole around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. 

The outage is affecting 8,000 customers in Midwood, Tilden and East Flatbush. 

Customers are encouraged to report their outage and check out Con Ed's outage map here.

Service is expected to be restored sometime Thursday morning, Con Ed said.

Watch Chopper 2 over Brooklyn power outage

Chopper 2 over Brooklyn power outage

#Breaking: Chopper 2 is flying over Brooklyn, where Con Edison says a power outage is affecting thousands of customers. https://cbsloc.al/3YhyeDr

Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, October 10, 2024

CBS News New York has a crew headed to the scene and will have live updates on our streaming channel. 

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.