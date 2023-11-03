Construction officially begins on long-delayed Gateway Hudson River Tunnel Project

NEW YORK -- Construction began Friday on the long-delayed Gateway Hudson River Tunnel Project.

Work was set to get underway on the concrete casings along both sides of the river.

It comes as the federal government also pumps more funding into the project.

Sen. Chuck Schumer announced another $3.8 billion from Washington to build the new rail tunnels between New York and New Jersey.

"This is another great thing for our New York, New Jersey area," he said Friday. "New York and New Jersey governments can now free up extra money to put into other transit needs, and there are so many here in our metropolitan area."

Schumer said the $11 billion in federal contributions so far cover 70% of the $16 billion project.