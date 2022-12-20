Gate of the Exonerated unveiled in Central Park, honoring men formerly known as "Central Park 5"

NEW YORK -- Central Park on Monday named its first gate since the original plaques were established more than 150 years ago.

The Gate of the Exonerated honors the five teens, formerly knows at the Central Park Five, who were falsely accused of a rape in the park more than 30 years ago.

Twenty years ago to the date, the Central Park Five became the Exonerated Five. Now, the celebration of their fight is on display for all to see.

Three of the Exonerated Five and their families sealed their vindication in stone.

"Thirty-three years ago, they looked at us and deemed us to be the scum of the earth," said Yusef Salaam.

As teenagers, the five stood accused of raping a woman and spent the better part of a decade in prison before a judge ruled their confessions forced and falsified.

Mayor Eric Adams followed their case during his time on the police force.

"We knew what happened to them was wrong and we refused to remain silent during the entire moment," said Adams.

Now known as authors, entrepreneurs, activists and role models, the men spent recent years on a task force created to formally recognize the injustice.

"It is an honor to live in the legacy of now," said Salaam.

"We have these scars that nobody sees. We're warriors, and I'm proud to say that," said Kevin Richardson.

The entire borough of Manhattan voted to approve the gate naming last year, a move that represents not just five people, but everyone who has faced a false conviction.

"Make a mark to show that we're a community that don't abandon freedom and don't abandon justice and don't abandon our young men," said Rev. Al Sharpton.

The symbol represents a moment of change for Central Park and the entire community.

"We're going to party, but tomorrow we're right back to fighting injustice," said Raymond Santana.

Take your first step through the Gate of the Exonerated on 110th Street between Fifth Avenue and Malcolm X. Boulevard.