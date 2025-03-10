School bus crashes on northbound Garden State Parkway in Montvale, New Jersey

Chopper 2 was over the scene of a school bus crash on the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County, New Jersey on Monday evening.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the parkway just north of Exit 171 in Montvale, just before the James Gandolfini Rest Area. The bus, which was traveling to New York, was seen on its side facing the wrong way on the highway and skid marks were visible on a nearby embankment, Chopper 2's Dan Rice reported.

There was no immediate word on what the caused the crash. Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said on social media there were some injuries.

Numerous students from the bus were seen on top of a hill behind a nearby building being attended to by ambulances out of Rockland County. A couple of students were loaded into ambulances, but were conscious, Rice reported.

The crash drew a large response from first responders as crews were on hand assessing the situation.

Only one lane of the parkway was getting by at the scene of the crash.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.