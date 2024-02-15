Video released in deadly police-involving shooting in Woodbridge, New Jersey

N.J. AG's office releases video of deadly police shooting in Woodbridge

N.J. AG's office releases video of deadly police shooting in Woodbridge

N.J. AG's office releases video of deadly police shooting in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- The New Jersey attorney general's office on Thursday released video in a fatal police-involved shooting in Woodbridge.

Investigators say video shows officers with Cranford Police pursuing a stolen van on the Garden State Parkway on Dec. 28, 2023. The van is seen crashing while approaching an exit.

That's when police say the driver started shooting at officers while climbing out through the window.

Officers then returned fire, striking and killing 40-year-old Kevin Harlfinger, of Perth Amboy.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

One officer was shot but was treated at a hospital and released.

The shooting is under investigation.