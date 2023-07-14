Funeral today for Newark Firefighter Wayne Brooks Jr., second firefighter killed battling Port Newark cargo ship fire

NEWARK, N.J. -- A funeral service will be held Friday for Firefighter Wayne Brooks Jr., who died last week battling the massive cargo ship fire in Port Newark.

This is the second funeral in two days for the Newark Fire Department. For a second day in a row, the community is saying goodbye to another esteemed member.

Brooks will be laid to rest Friday, with his funeral service beginning at 10 a.m.

His casket was carried inside the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Thursday afternoon for his viewing. It followed the funeral of fellow Fire Capt. Augusto Acabou, who also died in last week's cargo ship fire.

Brooks leaves behind two children and is being remembered as a hero who was passionate about serving his community.

One of his fellow firefighters called him well-rounded, another said he was "a sweetheart, always smiling, would not pass you by without saying hello or giving you a handshake," adding the 49-year-old's nickname was "Bear," as in Teddy bear, because he was a lovable person, "the nicest guy you'll ever meet."

Loved ones reflected Thursday on the legacy he leaves behind.

"Brooks is one of those guys that he always looked out for the people he worked with. His love for the job, he loves the fire department and stuff like that. Whatever he could do for the fire department, he did," friend Jonathan Detras said. "It's one of those times where he died doing what he loved to do."

Brooks spent 16 years with the Newark Fire Department.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered U.S. and New Jersey flags to fly at half staff Friday.

Watch today's funeral service live on CBS News New York starting at 10 a.m. in the video player above.