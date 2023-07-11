Port Newark cargo ship fire that killed Firefighters Augusto Acabou, Wayne Brooks Jr. officially put out, Coast Guard says

NEWARK, N.J. - The cargo ship fire that killed two firefighters last week in Port Newark has officially been put out, U.S. Coast Guard officials announced Tuesday.

"At this time, those concerted efforts have gotten us to a place this morning where we can officially declare the fire is out," Capt. Zeita Merchant said. "While this is a huge milestone and something that we can celebrate, we must not lose sight of the fact that this is merely the first step of a long process, as we now need to consider the salvage and transfer of the vessel, a process that can be hazardous and complex, as well."

"Additionally, and more importantly, we are transitioning to a phase of determining the cause of the fire and related fatalities," she added.

The cargo ship caught fire on July 5th around 9:30 p.m. as cars were being loaded onto the vessel, according to the ship's operator.

"The holds of the ship where the fire, we believe, originally started, were 1,200 automobiles on nine decks. The superstructure that you're looking at of the ship is essentially a parking garage with ramps and levels in which cars are parked," another official said. "So what we had burning were components and parts of cars. That being said, before they are shipped for transport, the gasoline tanks are all but have a spit in them in order to get them off the ship, batteries are disconnected."

Newark firefighters Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks, Jr., 49, died fighting the fire. Both will be laid to rest later this week.

Five firefighters were also hurt battle the fire, which was extremely challenging. They had to be careful not to fill the vessel with too much water and risk it capsizing, trying to prevent an environmental disaster.

The fire was ultimately contained five days after it broke out. Sources told CBS New York authorities were able to go inside Monday to begin their investigation.

Authorities now say the salvage process could take one to two months.

Officials have been monitoring the air quality and say, so far, no hazardous substances have been identified. Water sampling is still underway, and we are awaiting those results.