Funeral held for Newark Fire Capt. Augusto Acabou, killed in line of duty battling cargo ship fire

NEWARK, N.J. -- A funeral service is being held Thursday for veteran Newark Fire Capt. Augusto Acabou.

He was one of two firefighters killed in the line of duty last week while battling the massive cargo ship fire at Port Newark. Acabou was posthumously promoted to captain during Thursday's funeral service.

CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reported outside Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, where dozens of fellow firefighters lined up to pay their respects.

A massive American flag hung above those lined along Victoria Avenue following the motorcade. Acabou's family arrived in black vans and made their way inside.

His casket was carried slowly into a packed cathedral.

Watch Chopper 2 over funeral procession

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is over the funeral of Newark Firefigher Augusto Acabou, one of two firefighters who died battling a fire in a cargo ship in Port Newark. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Read more: http://cbsn.ws/44qS5Rw Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Born into a Portuguese family, Acabou's obituary describes him as a "real-life Superman," who brought constant joy to those around him and "touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

"He studied hard, did his very best on the job. He was the guy that you wanted to have on your side," friend Eddie "Boa" Paulo said at Wednesday's viewing. "They don't make them like him, that's difficult. He was tough as nails and a total sweetheart."

Loved ones said they are proud of the 45-year-old's life choice to serve as a Newark firefighter assigned to Engine 16. He is survived by two brothers, his life partner and her daughter.

"Just gut-wrenching, sick, disheartened, the past week has just been a nightmare," Paulo said.

The viewing for the second fallen firefighter, Wayne Brooks Jr., will be held Thursday afternoon, followed by his funeral Friday morning.

CBS New York is will live stream tomorrow's funeral service.