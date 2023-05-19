Watch CBS News
Funeral today for Jordan Neely in Harlem following deadly chokehold on subway in SoHo

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

Funeral today for Jordan Neely
Funeral today for Jordan Neely 01:53

NEW YORK -- A funeral service will be held for Jordan Neely today in Harlem

Neely, a homeless Michael Jackson impersonator, died earlier this month after being put in a chokehold on the subway.

His death sparked widespread debate and protests across the city. 

The deadly encounter was caught on video on board an F train at the Broadway-Lafayette station in SoHo. Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran, was seen pinning Neely on the floor of a subway car and putting him in a chokehold for several minutes.

Penny and other passengers said Neely was acting irate and threatening, but hadn't actually attacked anyone.

Days of protests followed, including one when people jumped onto the tracks at the 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue station to demand Penny be brought to justice.

Last week, he was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter. His lawyer says he was acting in self defense and protecting other passengers after he claims Neely was making threatening remarks. 

Records show Neely had been dealing with an onslaught of mental health issues following the death of his mother in 2007.

CBS2 has learned Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at his funeral. The viewing is slated to begin at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 5:41 AM

