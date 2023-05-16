Daniel Penny's attorney says he "took reasonable steps to restrain someone" in deadly chokehold of Jordan Neely

NEW YORK -- Daniel Penny's attorney spoke out Monday about how his client is holding up and a controversial fundraiser that has raised more than $2 million.

While many people may not agree, Penny's attorney said certain people who ride the subway could related to the situation he was in, saying he acted in an appropriate manner. The attorney said Penny even rendered aid after putting Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold and helped responding police.

The case gained attention across the country, and America is waiting to see if a grand jury indicts the 24-year-old Marine veteran on a felony charge.

"Well look, I think if there was ever a case where a grand jury could be convinced not to bring charges -- whether that's because my client testifies, whether it's because of other defense witnesses we put into the grand jury -- I certainly think this is one of them," attorney Thomas Kenniff said in a CNN interview.

On May 1, witnesses said Neely, who was homeless and reportedly begging for food, was threatening and screaming at passengers on board an F train. Penny was seen putting Neely in a chokehold for several minutes.

Neely later died, and his death was ruled a homicide. Penny was questioned by police and released.

Penny's attorney hinted there's more to the story.

"There has been some video that's out. It's not all out, there's more to come," he said. "I am confident that everything that will come out will show that my client took reasonable steps to restrain someone."

Penny was released on bond and did not have to enter a plea. If convicted on the manslaughter charge, he could spend 15 years in prison.

Last week, Neely's attorney appeared on CNN, too.

"There is an assumption that if you have mental illness, if you're houseless that there is something wrong with you and that you're a bad person," Donte Mills said.

He said Neely never recovered from the death of his mother.

"When he was 14, his mother was killed when he was in the house. She was strangled to death, but he didn't know. So he woke up the next morning to go to school, and her boyfriend said, 'Don't come in here to say goodbye, she is sleeping,'' he said.

Penny's attorney also spoke about the controversial $2 million fundraising effort, which has become political. He said people on both sides of the aisle are trying to politicize this, but his client doesn't want it that way, saying he isn't a political person.