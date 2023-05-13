Rev. Al Sharpton says Daniel Penny's arrest is "just step one" in getting justice for Jordan Neely

Sharpton says Daniel Penny's arrest is "step one" in justice for Jordan Neely

NEW YORK -- Rev. Al Sharpton said the manslaughter charge against Daniel Penny is "just step one" in getting justice for Jordan Neely.

Sharpton again called for other subway riders seen on video restraining Neely while Penny held him in a chokehold to be held accountable.

Penny was arrested, arraigned and released on bond Friday. The 24-year-old Marine veteran was charged with second degree manslaughter in Neely's death on the subway.

"He's dealing with the situation with the sort of integrity and honor that is characteristic of who he is," said Thomas Kenniff, Penny's attorney.

Advocates said this is just the beginning of the long road toward justice. At a news conference Saturday morning, Sharpton is expected to call for other passengers who were on the subway to face consequences too.

On Friday, attorneys for Neely's family called for more serious charges. Neely's father and aunt were too distraught to speak.

"The consequences of manslaughter two is five to 15 years. Ask yourself, is that enough? Is that enough for someone who choked somebody out on the train and took their life?" said Lennon Edwards, an attorney for Neely's family.

Attorneys described how Neely's mental health declined after his mother was choked to death when he was a child. Despite intermittent treatment, a lack of resources left him homeless, they said.

"For everybody saying 'I've been on the train and I've been afraid before and I can't tell you what I would've done in that situation,' I'm gonna tell you. Ask how you can help, please," said Donte Mills, an attorney for Neely's family.

At Penny's arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass alleged, "Several witnesses observed Mr. Neely making threats and scaring passengers, the defendant approached Mr. Neely from behind and placed him in a chokehold, taking him down to the ground."

They said Penny continued for several minutes, including after Neely stopped moving.

The defense told the judge Penny was cooperating with police, earned multiple medals in the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged and is now pursuing a bachelor's degree in architecture at a college in New York City.

Penny did not have to enter a plea.

"Because the grand jury hasn't yet indicted him and the people, the prosecutor, plan to bring this before a grand jury," said legal expert Andrew Lieb.

Penny was questioned by police and released on the day of Neely's death. The Civilian Complaint Review Board is investigating NYPD's decision not to arrest him.

Sharpton said he has the same questions.