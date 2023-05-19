Watch CBS News

Funeral held for Jordan Neely in Harlem

A funeral was held in Harlem on Friday for Jordan Neely. His story garnered national attention when he died after being placed in a chokehold on the subway. CBS2's Doug Williams was there as loved ones said goodbye.
