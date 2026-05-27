NYC Mayor Mamdani launches website to connect kids with free summer programs to curb violence

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office is rolling out a new interactive website to help kids stay busy this summer and curb violence.

Historically, there's an uptick in gun violence during the summer months, partially because there are more unsupervised kids outside.

Police officials said the city is currently trending downward in both shootings and murders.

But, in an effort to prevent violence, Mamdani's office is launching "Summer in NYC."

Wide range of summer programs offered

Teens and parents can use the website to search for free and low-cost programs by age, zip code, interests and how far they are willing to travel.

There's a wide variety of options, including photography classes, painting, sports leagues, summer jobs and mental health resources. It also includes information on free summer meals and FIFA World Cup watch parties and events across the city.

"Too often, we tell young people what not to do – but don't tell them what they should do," Mamdani said in a statement. "With summer fast approaching, we are using every tool available to keep young New Yorkers safe, listened to rather than lectured at, and surrounded by community."

The Office of Neighborhood Safety partnered with community-based gun violence prevention and intervention organizations to put together the summer safety plan.

The website launches at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"Violence is brewing up in the winter"

The initiative follows the mayor's conversation with three members of True 2 Life, a Staten Island-based organization within the city's Crisis Management System. The interview highlighted stories of young New Yorkers impacted by gun violence.

"The violence is brewing up in the winter. People are getting into situations all winter long, and they wait for the summertime to come outside with a gun or come outside and handle their situation with a person," one of the members said.

The NYPD said it is also increasing patrols this summer. An additional 2,600 officers will be deployed around the city during the late night and early morning hours as the city tries to prevent any summer spike in violence.