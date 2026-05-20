NYPD splits the Bronx into two separate patrol boroughs, Bronx North and Bronx South. Here's why.

A major police restructuring is underway in the Bronx.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Gov. Kathy Hochul were all on hand Wednesday morning to officially launch a split of the Bronx into two separate police boroughs, called Bronx North and Bronx South.

"Across New York City, crime is down"

The move is designed to improve accountability and response times across the borough, which has historically been one of the city's most challenging areas for law enforcement. Last year alone, the Bronx received nearly 1 million 911 calls, officials said.

Mamdani began his remarks by touting the city's record low crime statistics, which includes an 11% year-to-date drop in crime in the Bronx. That includes a 15% drop in April, and the borough having its fewest murders for any April ever with just four.

"Make no mistake, across New York City, crime is down," Mamdani said.

He said the NYPD has taken more than 1,840 guns off the streets since the start of the year, and there have been record lows in shootings, murders and robberies.

"And yet, while our city is safer than ever, we know that once temperatures rise, so too do rates of violence. And we know Memorial Day Weekend has historically seen crime spikes year after year. But just because the statistics tell a story, just because the data predicts what will happen next, doesn't mean we have to surrender ourselves to it. Violence does not have to be inevitable. New Yorkers do not have to be afraid to walk the streets to enjoy the warmth," Mamdani said.

200 more cops, more specialized units

The mayor said the move to create Bronx North and Bronx South patrol boroughs will provide the Bronx "with the same standards that Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan already have." Mamdani says the plan will bring nearly 200 additional officers to the Bronx. Each command will have their own homicide squads and other specialized units.

"The creation of Bronx North and Bronx South is one of the most significant operational changes to policing in the Bronx in decades, and it is about equity, ensuring that Bronx residents receive the same level of oversight, resources, and operational support that communities in other boroughs have had for years," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "This restructuring will bring more specialized units, more oversight, and nearly 200 additional cops into Bronx communities. And importantly, this is not a response to failure — it is a decision to build on success. The Bronx is already leading the city in crime reduction, and this restructuring will strengthen the precision policing strategies driving those historic declines."

Mamdani said the city is also engaging in a "whole of government approach to engage youth through a variety of programs" over the summer, be they basketball leagues, sports or dance programs, and more.