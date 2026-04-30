Applications open for free child care program for NYC workers

Free child care for New York City workers is on the way as applications for a new pilot program open Thursday.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced plans for the Little Apple program in March. It will provide full-day care for 40 children ranging from 6 weeks to 3 years old. It will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The center will be housed at the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building downtown.

Any full-time employee who works for the Department of Citywide Administrative Services or in the building is eligible to apply.

Families will be chosen using a random selection process. Selected participants will be notified in June. Families not selected will be placed on a waitlist.

Building under renovation

The program will operate on the ground floor of the building's North Tower. A $10 million renovation is currently in the works to construct the facility. It's expected to be complete in the fall.

"The dedicated public servants who keep this city running deserve high-quality, free childcare that meets the needs of their busy schedules – that is exactly what 'The Little Apple' will do," Mamdani said in a statement. "We hope this center will serve as a model for city government at its best, where a strong start for New York's Cutest is a guarantee and not a luxury."

Mamdani works to expand free child care

City officials have greatly expanded free childcare options since Jan. 1. They launched universal child care for 2-year-olds and expanded the 3-K program to add more than 1,000 seats.

Mamdani says these programs will help families save upwards of $20,000 a year, which will in turn help the city retain top talent and boost productivity.