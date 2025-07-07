Video shows alleged road rage attack on Long Island. Here's why the accused is claiming self defense.

A Brooklyn man is facing attempted murder charges stemming from a weekend road rage incident on Long Island.

In court in Mineola on Monday, his attorney called the incident self defense.

Here's what allegedly happened in a Franklin Square neighborhood

A fender bender on the Southern State Parkway at around 4 a.m. on Sunday led to a wild chase through the streets of Franklin Square, where surveillance cameras on a residential block picked up part of the bloody ending.

Footage shows two cars abruptly stop on Rosegold Street. A driver then gets out of one car and walks back to the other. That vehicle's driver is then seen exiting his car and chasing the first driver while brandishing a sharp object. Prosecutors say the first driver suffered catastrophic injuries when he was slashed on the face, back and arms. The second driver, identified as 34-year-old Rashawn Marquez, is now facing attempted murder charges.

Marquez's father appeared in court Monday in support of his son, who is claiming the other driver was the aggressor.

"He hit me with a bat. I just basically protected myself. I just was beating him up. He hit my car. I chased him, came out of the car, tried to hit me with an [expletive] bat," Marquez said.

Marquez, who has a previous attempted murder conviction, was ordered held on $750,000 bail.

The victim's attorney told the judge he works for Con Edison as a mechanic and has three children. He has not been charged. Prosecutors say he faces extremely significant injuries that required 200 stitches.

Alleged attack draws condemnation from Nassau DA

Neighbors on Rosegold Street woke up to the aftermath.

"It's never worth someone's life, especially jail time. Jail is not fun, obviously. I hope both victims learn from this. It's not worth it," Michael Ryan said.

According to the Pew Research Center, at least 116 people were killed last year in road rage incidents, and that's just involving guns.

"You never know when someone steps out of a car what's in their hands," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Donnelly warned members of the public not to take matters into their own hands. Instead, just call 911.

"Road rage cases usually come from some perceived swerve at me going too fast. Really, what you have to do is slow down and say this is not worth it," Donnelly said.