8-year-old boy one of four hurt in shooting near NYCHA complex in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK -- Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

A bullet grazed the boy's leg while he was standing in a courtyard at a NYCHA complex on Quincy Street with the three other victims, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday.

Video shows officers with flashlights searched a playground littered with children's toys for evidence.

Ambulances rushed the four victims to Kings County Hospital where they were all listed in stable condition. They were all grazed by a bullet or shot in the leg. The oldest is 46.

Police are searching for one or two male suspects who they believe fled the scene possibly on a dirt bike.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams were on the scene.