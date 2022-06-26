Watch CBS News
8-year-old boy one of four hurt in shooting near NYCHA complex in Bed-Stuy

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

A bullet grazed the boy's leg while he was standing in a courtyard at a NYCHA complex on Quincy Street with the three other victims, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday. 

Video shows officers with flashlights searched a playground littered with children's toys for evidence. 

Ambulances rushed the four victims to Kings County Hospital where they were all listed in stable condition. They were all grazed by a bullet or shot in the leg. The oldest is 46.

Police are searching for one or two male suspects who they believe fled the scene possibly on a dirt bike.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams were on the scene. 

