Mail stolen from 6 USPS mailboxes across Fort Lee, N.J. Map shows where residents need to be wary

Police are investigating after mail was stolen from half a dozen United States Postal Service mailboxes in Fort Lee, New Jersey, over the weekend.

It comes amid recent reports of mail security issues across the Tri-State Area.

Fort Lee Police issue warning for residents who used blue mailboxes

Fort Lee Police say Sunday morning, a resident contacted the authorities after noticing a blue USPS mailbox was unsecured, open and empty.

"They did a little canvassing of some other mailboxes in the area, in the borough, and realized there was probably about a half dozen other mailboxes in the same situation, where the door was open and all the mail was removed," Fort Lee Police Chief Matthew Hintze said.

Hintze said Fort Lee Police launched a joint investigation with USPS inspectors and discovered six mailboxes were targeted across Fort Lee. The boxes were located at:

1580 Lemoine Ave.

231 Main St.

309 Main St.

1213 Anderson Ave.

1475 Bergen Blvd.

Abbott Boulevard/Columbia Avenue

Fort Lee Police said mail was stolen from these six blue USPS mailboxes across the borough sometime after 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2025. CBS News New York

Investigators believe the master key or locks on the mailboxes were somehow compromised. They also believe the thief or thieves were likely looking for personal information to commit fraud.

Police say anyone who dropped mail containing sensitive information in any of the impacted mailboxes after 3 p.m. on Sept. 20 should be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

"Please monitor all your financial accounts, check your bank accounts. If you really want to do due diligence, conduct a credit report, maybe a credit freeze," Hintze said. "If you see anything suspicious or fraudulent, please come in to the Fort Lee Police Department and make that report."

The investigation is ongoing.

Mail-related crime across New York and New Jersey

This is just the latest mail-related crime reported in the Tri-State Area in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, two Long Island business owners said they lost nearly $3,000 after someone apparently fished checks they had mailed out of a mailbox, washed off the ink, and rewrote the checks.

"I went to the post office to file a complaint, and they said this is an everyday occurrence. It's constantly happening," business owner Rich Miller said at the time.

They were later reimbursed, but they weren't the only recent victims of check washing. Another Long Island resident said she lost $20,000 after three checks she wrote were stolen and cashed by a thief.

"What the Postal Police had showed me is that they literally took Wite-Out and they erased the payable to," Jean Gioglio-Goehring said.

Experts advise paying bills electronically to avoid falling victim to crimes like these.

Police say another way to keep your mail safe is to bring it inside the post office instead of just dropping it one of the blue mailboxes, even if the boxes are right outside the building.

"The only way you're going to be safe is to take the mail actually into the post office during business hours and then you know your mail is safe. Because if you deposit it in a mailbox after hours, then you're certainly at risk," Tenafly resident Neil Taylor said.