Former Lincoln Correctional Facility will provide temporary shelter for asylum seekers in Harlem
NEW YORK -- A former prison in Harlem is set to house asylum seekers.
New York City officials say the state provided the Lincoln Correctional Facility as a temporary site.
The building at 110th Street off Central Park has been vacant since 2019 when the state shut it down.
CBS2 has learned city and state officials will work together over the next few days to get the center open.
