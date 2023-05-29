Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Lincoln Correctional Facility will provide temporary shelter for asylum seekers in Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Former Harlem prison set to house asylum seekers
Former Harlem prison set to house asylum seekers 00:21

NEW YORK -- A former prison in Harlem is set to house asylum seekers. 

New York City officials say the state provided the Lincoln Correctional Facility as a temporary site.

The building at 110th Street off Central Park has been vacant since 2019 when the state shut it down.

CBS2 has learned city and state officials will work together over the next few days to get the center open. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 10:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.