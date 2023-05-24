Mayor Eric Adams petitions judge to suspend NYC's right-to-shelter policy for asylum seekers

Mayor Adams looks to suspend NYC's right to shelter laws

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is facing push back after asking a judge to modify New York City's longstanding right-to-shelter policy.

The court order was put in place in the 1980s, granting people a safe place to sleep.

Now, Adams says the city has been overwhelmed by more than 70,000 asylum seekers who have arrived over the last year.

The mayor says he is not looking to end the right-to-shelter. Instead, he wants a judge to suspend the policy until the city gets a better grasp on the situation.

However, many argue this has been a lifeline for countless New Yorkers seeking shelter and critical services, and it should not be touched.

It's being called a humanitarian crisis as New York City deals with a sizeable influx of asylum seekers. Now, the mayor alleges it's reaching an uncontrollable level and that New York's legacy laws should be altered.

On Tuesday, he filed an application requesting the city no longer be required to comply with the four-decade-old court order that mandates the city provide shelter to anyone who requests it.

The mayor followed up with a statement, which read in part, "New York City cannot singlehandedly provide care to everyone crossing our border. Being dishonest about this will only result in our system collapsing, and we need our government partners to know the truth and do their share."

Both the Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless fired back right away, saying in a joint statement, "New Yorkers do not want to see anyone, including asylum seekers, relegated to the streets."

The announcement comes roughly two weeks after the mayor issued an executive order that suspended certain shelter rules applying to families.

"This was a difficult decision for me, because I'm not removed from this problem," he said on May 11.

Adams started busing asylum seekers north earlier this month -- 86 men were moved to a Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie.

But three counties in the Hudson Valley are pushing back. Rockland, Orange and Dutchess won temporary restraining orders, stopping the city from sending additional asylum seekers.

Locals say, despite assurances the asylum seekers have been screened, there are concerns about public safety and possible impacts -- short and long term -- on local budgets.

"Resources in our budget are based on the expected needs of our community. A sudden increase in the number of people in our community, no matter who they are, throws those carefully calculated resources into uncertainty," said Town of Fishkill Supervisor Ozzy Albra.

Meanwhile, New York City Council members will meet Wednesday to vote on bills addressing the housing crisis, including one that would repeal 90-day shelter living requirements before receiving housing vouchers.