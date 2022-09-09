Watch CBS News
Former Gov. George Pataki reflects on 9/11

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Former Gov. George Pataki discusses 9/11
Former Gov. George Pataki discusses 9/11 05:35

NEW YORK - Sunday marks 21 years since the attacks on the World Trade Center

As we remember 9/11, it is a time to reflect and look back. 

The Honorable George Pataki was governor on that fateful Tuesday morning. He led New Yorkers as we mourned 2,753 lives lost at Ground Zero. 

Pataki then directed the recovery efforts and the rebuilding of the World Trade Center and Lower Manhattan. 

Pataki spoke with CBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi. You can see their full conversation in the video above.

Join us Sunday morning for our special coverage of Remembering 9/11, on air and streaming on CBS News New York. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 11:14 AM

