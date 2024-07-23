Bronx businesses hit with robberies soon to get more security. Here's how they're getting help.

NEW YORK - A grant in the Bronx is helping local businesses on Fordham Road improve their security. It's in response to retail theft they say is severely impacting operations.

Fordham Road is the largest shopping district in the Bronx. The Fordham Road Business Improvement District believes securing their local businesses will make it safer for everyone.

Fordham Road BID offering security improvement grants

The Fordham Road BID said they're offering 10 businesses security improvement grants of up to $1,500 to fortify their shops.

"Retail theft is something that's been on the rise," said Albert Dalipi, the Director of Marketing, Communications and Outreach at the Fordham Road BID.

Officer Echevarria and his team at the 52nd Precinct have been inspecting local businesses to figure out their security weak spots. They're also working with managers about what security measures should be added.

One measure they might consider are panic buttons. CBS New York saw firsthand how bodegas are using them, which alert a call center and nearby stores when pushed during an incident.

"We know of two jewelry stores that have a similar thing," said Dalipi. "They press the panic button if there's an emergency situation going on."

"We don't want our businesses to be suffering in silence"

At least two times a week, Kid's World of Fordham Road gets hit with robberies, according to store managers. Pictures of two men who have robbed the shop several times are on the walls, and a recent violent incident led to an assault of their cashier.

"It's hard to lose a couple hundred dollars every week in just shoplifting, and they come over and they know we don't want to get into a confrontation with them, so we just try to get the clothes back," said Ernesto Rodoli, who helps run Kid's World.

"We don't want our businesses to be operating on an island or suffering in silence," said Dalipi. "We always try to be vigilant in the sense of coming up with solutions."

