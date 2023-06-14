Fordham Road BID making impact on public safety, thanks to Patrol Ambassadors Program

NEW YORK -- The Fordham Road Business Improvement District says its part-time Patrol Ambassadors Program is curbing certain crime and illegal activity.

CBS2 first reported on the program six months ago when it started.

Ambassadors have been hitting the streets in the Bronx and making a difference in the community.

"Crime was up everywhere in New York City and Fordham was no exception to that," said Albert Dalipi of the Fordham Road BID.

It was just last August when a brazen robbery happened at a local jewelry shop near Fordham Road. Nearly $800,000 worth of items were stolen during the daytime attack.

"We're going to see how they're doing now. They have a two-lock system now," patrol ambassador Tiffany Williams said in response to crimes like that one.

FLASHBACK: Fordham Road Business Improvement District hiring private security to tackle rampant shoplifting

The Fordham Road BID launched its Patrol Ambassadors Program to enhance public safety by checking in on businesses and shoppers.

"We did these double doors to be preventative and we're really conscious of who we're letting in," one business owner said.

CBS2 spent a day following around Williams, the first female ambassador to join the unarmed team of five Bronxites patrolling the streets. All of them are trained, licensed security guards.

"I think when you hire locally, it also deters crime in a lot of ways because people see people from the neighborhood they recognize," Dalipi said.

Williams monitors street vendor counts, follows up with local businesses and observes suspected illegal gambling on the streets. She then then fills out a daily report of her observations.

Fordham Road BID says the program generates data and files complaints that otherwise would never get done.

Within the last few months, it has filed dozens of complaints about illegal street gambling, parking, and dumping in the neighborhood.

"It helps get more attention to Fordham in areas we need more help in. It also allows us to follow up with different city agencies that are responsible for the certain things we're reporting," Dalipi said.

The group says it is limited when it comes to funding, so it works to secure enough grants to operate a few months at a time.

"Were trying to work to increase our bid assessment to make this a permanent part of the bid, so we don't need to rely on outside funding," Dalipi said.

The BID confirmed to CBS2 it recently received a $50,000 donation to keep the program going.

