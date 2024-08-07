6 shot in the Bronx, police searching for 2 gunmen

2 gunmen flee on scooter after shooting 6 in the Bronx, police say

NEW YORK – Six men were shot in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. at East 191st Street and Morris Avenue in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

Gunmen flee on scooter after Bronx shooting

According to police, two individuals parked a scooter in St. James Park, then walked over and opened fire on a group of men hanging out on the sidewalk under scaffolding. Police officials said approximately nine rounds were fired, striking six men. The two alleged gunmen then fled on the scooter.

New York City Police officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting. When they arrived, they found two of the victims still at the scene. They were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Police said two other victims fled in a vehicle and flagged down emergency responders, and the remaining two victims walked into two different hospitals.

The victims include:

a 20-year-old man who was shot in the stomach,

a 23-year-old man who was shot in the groin,

a 24-year-old man who was shot in the thigh,

a 25-year-old man who was shot in the arm,

another 25-year-old man who was shot in the hand,

and a 31-year-old man who was shot in the torso.

All of the victims are expected to survive, police said. Some of the victims were undergoing surgery Wednesday night. Police said only some of the victims were cooperating with investigators.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.