FDNY: Discarded smoking materials caused deadly Bronx fire

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- FDNY investigators say a fire that killed a 72-year-old woman in the Bronx on Tuesday was started by carelessly discarded smoking materials.

The fire marshal also says the smoke alarm wasn't working when the fire broke out at the home on Valentine Avenue in Fordham Heights.

The victim's family says she couldn't be found in the flames and smoke.

Her daughter and her grandson were able to escape.

Nine people had minor injuries, including three firefighters.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 8:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

